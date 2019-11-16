 

Arroyo's replacement chosen with his organization's support

Associated Press
Updated 11/16/2019 5:25 PM

Cook County Democrats have chosen a utility company executive to fill the legislative seat vacated by former Rep. Luis Arroyo after he was charged with bribery.

But the Chicago Tribune repored that Eva-Dina Delgado was tabbed Friday night with votes from Arroyo's 36th Ward. Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan vowed that the House would challenge the selection of anyone with support from Arroyo's organization.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Chicago Democrat did not attend the meeting but gave his votes to a Chicago alderman who was able to control the selection.

Arroyo resigned this month after facing a federal charge that he attempted to bribe a state senator.

Delgado is chief of staff for Peoples Gas. She would serve until January 2021. The seat will be on the November 2020 ballot.

