 

Wauconda students see zoo animals up close

  • Keepers Maggie Chardell, left, and Nicolette Haas hold a Burmese python for fourth-grade students to view Friday during a visit by Brookfield Zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program at Wauconda Grade School.

  • Students view a Burmese python being held by keepers Friday during a visit by Brookfield Zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program at Wauconda Grade School.

  • A red-tail hawk flaps its wings Friday during a visit by Brookfield Zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program at Wauconda Grade School.

  • A tamandua, which is an anteater native to South America, is shown during a visit by Brookfield Zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program Friday at Wauconda Grade Schoo.

  • A golden conure is shown during Friday's visit by Brookfield Zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program at Wauconda Grade School.

  • Keeper Maggie Chardell holds a prehensile tail porcupine for fourth-grade students to see Friday during a visit by Brookfield Zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program at Wauconda Grade School.

Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 11/15/2019 6:21 PM

Wauconda Grade School students interacted with the animal kingdom Friday, thanks to a "major contribution" by Bob Sherman of North Barrington, the grandfather of a fourth-grader at the school.

Four Brookfield Zoo keepers, including Maggie Chardell and Nicolette Haas, brought a python, an anteater, a red-tail hawk, a porcupine and other creatures to the school as part of the zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program. Sherman scored the visit with his winning bid during a silent auction at the zoo's annual gala.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Wauconda Grade School Principal Debbie Monroe said the visit aligns with the fourth-grade curriculum and gives students who don't have the opportunity to go to the zoo a chance to see animals.

