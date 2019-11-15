Wauconda students see zoo animals up close

Wauconda Grade School students interacted with the animal kingdom Friday, thanks to a "major contribution" by Bob Sherman of North Barrington, the grandfather of a fourth-grader at the school.

Four Brookfield Zoo keepers, including Maggie Chardell and Nicolette Haas, brought a python, an anteater, a red-tail hawk, a porcupine and other creatures to the school as part of the zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program. Sherman scored the visit with his winning bid during a silent auction at the zoo's annual gala.

Wauconda Grade School Principal Debbie Monroe said the visit aligns with the fourth-grade curriculum and gives students who don't have the opportunity to go to the zoo a chance to see animals.