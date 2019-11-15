Wauconda students see zoo animals up close
Updated 11/15/2019 6:21 PM
Wauconda Grade School students interacted with the animal kingdom Friday, thanks to a "major contribution" by Bob Sherman of North Barrington, the grandfather of a fourth-grader at the school.
Four Brookfield Zoo keepers, including Maggie Chardell and Nicolette Haas, brought a python, an anteater, a red-tail hawk, a porcupine and other creatures to the school as part of the zoo's "Animal Ambassador" program. Sherman scored the visit with his winning bid during a silent auction at the zoo's annual gala.
Wauconda Grade School Principal Debbie Monroe said the visit aligns with the fourth-grade curriculum and gives students who don't have the opportunity to go to the zoo a chance to see animals.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.