 

Trump associate Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress

  • Roger Stone leaves the federal court Tuesday Washington. Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, wanted to contact Jared Kushner in order to "debrief" the president's son-in-law about hacked emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, a former Trump campaign aide said Tuesday.

    Roger Stone leaves the federal court Tuesday Washington. Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, wanted to contact Jared Kushner in order to "debrief" the president's son-in-law about hacked emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, a former Trump campaign aide said Tuesday. Associated Press

  • Roger Stone accompanied by his wife, Nydia Stone, arrives Thursday at federal court in Washington.

    Roger Stone accompanied by his wife, Nydia Stone, arrives Thursday at federal court in Washington. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/15/2019 10:53 AM

WASHINGTON -- Trump associate Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks.

The verdict came Friday, two hours after the jury began its second day of deliberations.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election tampering. Prosecutors alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.

His trial highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to WikiLeaks. Stone was regarded as an "access point" to WikiLeaks and frequently boasted of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

He has denied the allegations.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 