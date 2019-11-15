Trump associate Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress

Roger Stone accompanied by his wife, Nydia Stone, arrives Thursday at federal court in Washington. Associated Press

Roger Stone leaves the federal court Tuesday Washington. Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, wanted to contact Jared Kushner in order to "debrief" the president's son-in-law about hacked emails that were damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign, a former Trump campaign aide said Tuesday. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Trump associate Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks.

The verdict came Friday, two hours after the jury began its second day of deliberations.

Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election tampering. Prosecutors alleged he lied to lawmakers about WikiLeaks, tampered with witnesses and obstructed a House intelligence committee probe.

His trial highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to WikiLeaks. Stone was regarded as an "access point" to WikiLeaks and frequently boasted of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

He has denied the allegations.