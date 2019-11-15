Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Aurora

A 34-year-old Aurora man died after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday night on the city's west side, authorities said.

Aurora police say the crash occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Galena Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian -- identified as Depo Lo -- in critical condition.

Lo died of his injuries at an area hospital, authorities said.

Aurora's traffic unit is investigating the crash. Traffic investigators used drone technology to create a 3-D digital map of the scene that allows them to see specific details and measurements, officials said.

In addition, detectives conducted interviews with potential witnesses. The driver remained on the scene after the accident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to report information anonymously.