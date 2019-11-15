Drivers urged to avoid sinkhole at Wehrli, 75th in Naperville

A sinkhole on Wehrli Road near 75th Street has Naperville asking drivers to avoid the area through Friday afternoon.

The sinkhole is in the curbside lane of Wehrli Road near 75th, and it caused significant traffic backups during the Thursday evening rush hour, officials said in a Naper Notify alert.

DuPage County crews are expected to be on site by Friday afternoon to address the issue, the city's alert said.

Authorities did not immediately specify the size of the sinkhole or its cause.