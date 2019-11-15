Chicago man killed in crash on Route 53 near Palatine
Updated 11/15/2019 6:46 PM
A Chicago man died late Thursday after his vehicle struck a pole on southbound Route 53 near Palatine, Illinois State Police reported in a news release Friday.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Dean J. Ohlin, 52.
Ohlin was driving alone at 10:17 p.m. when his silver Chevrolet Silverado left the road south of Lake-Cook Road, police said. The vehicle struck a pole, rolled over and came to rest on the passenger's side.
Ohlin was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:53 p.m. as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.