Chicago man killed in crash on Route 53 near Palatine

A Chicago man died late Thursday after his vehicle struck a pole on southbound Route 53 near Palatine, Illinois State Police reported in a news release Friday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Dean J. Ohlin, 52.

Ohlin was driving alone at 10:17 p.m. when his silver Chevrolet Silverado left the road south of Lake-Cook Road, police said. The vehicle struck a pole, rolled over and came to rest on the passenger's side.

Ohlin was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:53 p.m. as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.