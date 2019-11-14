Pension consolidation coming to suburban fire and police departments

Gov. J.B. Pritzker clears another legislative hurdle with the passage of pension consolidation for fire and police Thursday. Associated Press

A historic plan to consolidate suburban and downstate fire and police pension plans passed the Senate Thursday with bipartisan support from local lawmakers.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker led the effort and has promised it will save millions in a state where local municipalities are bogged down with pension obligations.

The policy would merge about 650 pension plans, not including Chicago's, into two statewide systems -- one for fire retirees and one for police.

Proponents are betting this could generate "as much as $1 million a day in additional returns" and provide stability in cases where municipalities lack the revenue down the road to pay retirees.

"Under the current arrangement, Illinois' suburban and downstate police and firefighter pension funds are underperforming by nearly one million dollars per day," Pritzker said in October.

"That's not just a missed opportunity -- that's a hole these funds are digging deeper every year -- and then municipalities have to ask taxpayers to fill the hole," he added.

Suburban Republican lawmakers voting for the plan include Sens. John Curran of Downers Grove and Don DeWitte of St. Charles. Sen. Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove

Pritzker still must sign the legislation.