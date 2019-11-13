 

Scouts share kind deeds in Elgin

  • Scouts from Elgin-based Troop No. 2341 bought coffee and other drinks for Dunkin customers as part of World Kindness Day Wednesday afternoon. Scout Della Leith, 7, shows the slip of paper that was given to those benefiting from their gesture.

  • Scouts from Elgin-based Troop No. 2341 bought coffee and other drinks for Dunkin customers as part of World Kindness Day Wednesday afternoon. Troop member Della Leith, 7, poses for a picture with Larkin High School sophomores Juan Garcia and Yoselin Morales. Morales received an iced coffee drink as part of the event.

  • Troop members Charlie Gross, 7, right, and Cara McGuffin, 6, left, offer candy to Dunkin customers on Wednesday. Scouts from Elgin-based Troop No. 2341 bought coffee and other drinks for Dunkin customers as part of World Kindness Day Wednesday afternoon.

  • From left, Kaitlin Liebling of West Chicago, Brian De La Cruz of Wheaton and Yaretsi Selvas of Elgin smile as troop members Charlie Gross, 7, and Cara McGuffin, 6, offer candy. Scouts from Elgin-based Troop No. 2341 bought coffee and other drinks for Dunkin customers in Elgin as part of World Kindness Day Wednesday afternoon.

  • Scouts from Elgin-based Troop No. 2341 bought coffee and other drinks for Dunkin customers as part of World Kindness Day Wednesday afternoon.

Larkin High School sophomores Yoselin Morales and Juan Garcia were among those who got the red-carpet treatment -- figuratively -- at the Larkin Avenue Dunkin on Wednesday.

The door was opened for them as they hustled in from the frigid cold. Upon ordering an iced coffee to enjoy with their classroom-made Christmas cookies, they were advised that their drinks were covered -- no charge. Before they could react to that news, two Scouts politely offered a bowl featuring a selection of Fun Size chocolate bars.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Troop No. 2341 paid for any customer drinks ordered from the "Happy Hour" holiday-themed menu at the Larkin Avenue Dunkin from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to mark World Kindness Day. The troop includes 12 first-and-second grade students from Elgin's Prairie View Grade School.

"Our goal is to make as many people as happy as we can," said troop leader Jennifer Bloom, adding "being kind doesn't always have to cost a lot."

For her part, Morales' ear-to-ear grin pretty much said it all. Mission accomplished.

According to theworldkindnessmovement.org, World Kindness Day was introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement and is celebrated annually around the world on Nov. 13. The observance aims to highlight good deeds in communities, focusing on the positive power and the common threads that bind us. The World Kindness Movement is an internationally registered nonprofit organization with no political, commercial or religious affiliations.

