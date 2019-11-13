Police: Long-running dispute ends with son killing father in Des Plaines

A long-running dispute between father and son ended in gunfire in the family's Des Plaines home Monday, leaving a 54-year-old man dead and his son behind bars accused of murder, police say.

Martin Chavez Lomeli Jr., 22, of the 800 block of East Oakton Street, is scheduled to appear in a Cook County courtroom later today for a bond hearing on a charge of first-degree murder stemming from the deadly shooting.

His father, Martin Chavez, 54, was found dead by police responding to reports of a domestic disturbance Monday morning at the home. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

According to Des Plaines police, officers went to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park at 815 E. Oakton St. about 8:38 a.m. after the victim's 10-year-old daughter ran to a neighbor's home and called 911 to report that her brother and father were fighting.

Officers went into the family home and found Martin Chavez dead on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshots wounds about his body.

Martin Chavez Lomeli Jr. had fled the scene prior to the officers' arrival, but he was located about 9:23 a.m. driving near Forest Avenue and Wolf Road. He was pulled over at 1155 E. Oakton St. and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Lomeli later told detectives he shot his father several times with a gun that he had purchased illegally, police said. A handgun believed used in the shooting was recovered from his vehicle, according to police.

The 10-year-old girl did not witness the killing because she had left the home before it occurred, authorities say.

The shooting occurred near Maine West High School. Police said officers contacted the Maine West school resource officer during the investigation Monday and school officials took appropriate security measures to ensure the safety of the students.