Lake County considering options on recreational marijuana sales

The Lake County Board is in the process of determining whether sales of marijuana for recreational use should be allowed in unincorporated areas. AP File Photo/Brennan Linsley

The Lake County Board may be ready to start the process of determining whether to allow the sale of recreational marijuana in unincorporated areas.

Board members last week directed staff to create an ordinance that would authorize marijuana sales when use and possession becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.

But that doesn't mean a majority of the board favors pot shops, and a final decision isn't expected until late spring.

"The action simply gets the ball rolling for public hearings, the weighing of information on community impact and mitigation strategies, and a chance to dive deeper into the policy of recreational cannabis legalization at the local level," said Eric Waggoner, director of the county's Planning, Building & Development Department.

Other options include a permanent ban or moratorium on sales of marijuana for recreational use.

Discussions are being held with each county board member to verify their stances. Those talks are expected to be done by the end of the week, Waggoner said.

Double checking is needed because information provided to the board Friday by a county task force may have prompted further reflection, Waggoner added.

"I came in here with an open mind," board member Steve Carlson of Grandwood Park said near the end of the hour-plus informal session Friday. "I've learned a lot today. I've changed my mind several times."

Some county board members left no doubt where they stand.

"I don't have to think about it. My answer is no," said board member Linda Pedersen of Antioch.

"Everything that we've heard here today, I can't fathom that we're even considering it (approval)."

That included information from Mundelein Police Chief Eric Guenther that showed increases in accidents, emergency room visits and homelessness in states that have approved the use of recreational marijuana.

There are competing opinions as to when a person becomes under the influence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active compound in marijuana, when it enters the blood stream and how long it remains, Guenther added.

Because of that, specially trained drug recognition experts are needed to make test results stand up in court. But there are only seven such experts in Lake County and training is expensive, he said.

Some county board members said they favored allowing sales but believe taxes collected should specifically be used for health services, first responders or other expenses, such as is done with video gambling.

Waggoner said the county has received only two "mild inquiries" regarding future zoning for cannabis businesses.

The county task force was created in August with more than 30 communities and other agencies and stakeholders participating over three meetings.

The goal was to explore research on the impact of legalizing recreational cannabis in other states, identify best practices to regulate it and develop tools to help communities as they deliberate, Waggoner said.