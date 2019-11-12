More whooping cough cases at Stevenson High School

Two more students at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire have been diagnosed with pertussis, school officials announced Tuesday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Two more Stevenson High School students have been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough, school officials announced Tuesday.

That brings the total number of cases at the Lincolnshire school since September to 35.

The disease is a highly contagious respiratory ailment. It can cause violent coughing that can make breathing difficult, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pertussis can affect people of any age, and can be most serious, even deadly, for babies less than a year old, according to the CDC.