 

Man killed in house fire near Bensenville

  • Bensenville firefighters clear the scene of a fatal fire near the intersection of Third Avenue and Church Road. A man in his mid-80s died in the blaze.

      Bensenville firefighters clear the scene of a fatal fire near the intersection of Third Avenue and Church Road. A man in his mid-80s died in the blaze. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • One person died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the 4N500 block of Church Road near Bensenville.

      One person died in a Tuesday morning house fire on the 4N500 block of Church Road near Bensenville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed one person Tuesday morning near Bensenville.

      Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that killed one person Tuesday morning near Bensenville. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 11/12/2019 5:33 PM

A man in his mid-80s was killed in a Tuesday morning house fire near Bensenville, authorities said.

The man's wife reported the blaze in the basement of the tri-level house on the 4N500 block of Church Road near White Pines Golf Club.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Dispatchers received the first 911 call at 8:23 a.m. Firefighters arrived at 8:30 a.m., met the wife outside the house and began battling the blaze.

Investigators continue to probe the cause of the fire, but it does not appear suspicious, Bensenville Fire Protection District Chief Michael Spain said.

The man likely died from his injuries before firefighters were called, Spain said. The man had been confined to his bed for about 20 years, and fire officials had been to his house numerous times for medical emergencies, Spain said.

"He was bedridden in the room of origin of the fire," Spain said.

The fire was contained to that room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house, he said. The structure was left uninhabitable.

Authorities are withholding the man's identity pending notification of family members.

The man's wife was not injured. There also were no reports of injuries to firefighters.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is investigating the blaze, as is standard procedure for any fatal fire in the county.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze just north of a White Pines neighborhood where they have previously been hampered by issues related to aged water mains installed in 1947.

But water "flowed perfectly" through a newer main to help put out Tuesday's blaze, Bensenville Village Manager Evan Summers said.

"We had no water issues," Spain said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 