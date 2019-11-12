Feder: Daily Northwestern has nothing to apologize for over editorial

On Sunday the student newspaper of Northwestern University in Evanston posted an editorial signed by senior Troy Closson, editor in chief of The Daily Northwestern, and eight other editors on staff, Robert Feder writes.

"Addressing The Daily's coverage of Sessions protests," was the innocuous headline on what turned out to be an unnecessary apology to readers. "We could not be more sorry," the editors wrote, groveling over how the paper reported on an appearance by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions at a College Republicans event and the protests that ensued.

Afterward some of the protesters complained about The Daily posting photos of the event, finding them be "retraumatizing and invasive." In their astonishing mea culpa, the editors agreed that the photos should not have appeared.

The editors also apologized for reporters using Northwestern's directory to obtain phone numbers for students and asking if they'd be willing to be interviewed.

"We recognize being contacted like this is an invasion of privacy," the editorial said.

It's important to note that The Daily operates independently of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism -- although many of its staffers come from the renowned school. Unfortunately, this incident already seems to be giving a black eye to both the paper and Medill. (Disclosure: I am a Medill alumnus but I never worked on The Daily.)

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.