 

Des Plaines police investigating fatal shooting

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 11/12/2019 3:06 PM

Des Plaines police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man found dead Monday in a mobile home community on the city's southwest side.

Martin V. Chavez, of the 800 block of East Oakton Street, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. After an autopsy, the medical examiner's office Tuesday determined the death to be a homicide.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Des Plaines police Cmdr. Christopher Mierzwa confirmed Tuesday that the department is conducting a death investigation and a person of interest is being interviewed.

"The public is not in any danger," he added.

Mierzwa said police would release further information when able.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 