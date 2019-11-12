Des Plaines police investigating fatal shooting

Des Plaines police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man found dead Monday in a mobile home community on the city's southwest side.

Martin V. Chavez, of the 800 block of East Oakton Street, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. After an autopsy, the medical examiner's office Tuesday determined the death to be a homicide.

Des Plaines police Cmdr. Christopher Mierzwa confirmed Tuesday that the department is conducting a death investigation and a person of interest is being interviewed.

"The public is not in any danger," he added.

Mierzwa said police would release further information when able.