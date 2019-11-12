Buffalo Grove police investigating stabbing at apartment building

Buffalo Grove police are investigating a weekend stabbing that left a 52-year-old man hospitalized with multiple wounds.

Police on Tuesday described the attack as a "targeted and isolated incident," and said there is no threat to the community. The victim has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Police launched the investigation after officers were called to an apartment building on Trace Drive at about 11 p.m. Saturday regarding a man who had been cut several times and was bleeding heavily, authorities said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was treated and then released Sunday, police said.

The offender had left the apartment by the time officers arrived Saturday night. However, Buffalo Grove police investigators, with help from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, determined the offender and the victim knew each other.

"Our agency, along with the Buffalo Grove Fire Department, and LCMCTF worked diligently to provide safety and security to all those involved," Police Chief Steven Casstevens said Tuesday in an announcement of the investigation. "I would like to extend my gratitude to those who responded and performed their duties at the highest levels."

Police did not release a description of the attacker or any additional details Tuesday.