Barrington Animal Hospital revises plan for new Northwest Highway location

In an effort to address neighborhood concerns including noise and odor, Barrington Animal Hospital has revised its proposal for a new location on Northwest Highway that would significantly reduce the number of dog kennels and total building size.

Animal hospital representatives unveiled the proposal Tuesday night during a continuation of a Barrington plan commission hearing that began last month. Members of the advisory plan commission agreed to continue the matter and did not issue a recommendation to the village board on whether the facility should receive a special-use planned development permit.

Established in the early 1900s at 216 S. Northwest Highway, the animal hospital wants village approval to redevelop a former bank property to have a full-service facility with more parking on the same street.

"We're growing every year as the community is growing," said Barbara Stapleton, the veterinarian who owns Barrington Animal Hospital. "We've just about outgrown our space."

Barrington Animal Hospital would renovate the 4,885-square-foot structure last occupied by Fifth Third Bank at 353 W. Northwest Highway. One part of the original plan called for kennels for up to 132 dogs.

Michael Matthys, vice president of Orland Park-based Linden Group Architects, said noise concerns that were expressed at the first plan commission session were taken into consideration, which is why the new proposal would have 74 dog kennels instead of 132. He said the project's total square footage would be reduced from 14,560 square feet to 12,570 square feet.

In addition, said Matthys, the facility would have three dog play yards instead of five, along with controls for odor and waste. He also said the animal hospital, in response to Barrington Park District concerns, would build a 6-foot-tall solid fence to protect nearby Langendorf Park's 5-hole, par-3 golf learning center.

Matthys said an addition focusing on veterinary operations would be built first. He said a second addition for the kennel, dog day care, grooming and other services would follow within three years.

However. the changes did not satisfy Terri Blanke, owner of the neighboring Barrington Community Child Care Center. She's contended the animal hospital would bring noise, extra traffic and odor.

"The now-spacious welcoming area around my child care center will be turned into one of seclusion and isolation with my clients and staff being forced to look at the back of a building," Blanke told the plan commission.

Former Barrington Village President David Nelson expressed concern about the animal hospital adding more traffic on Northwest Highway and potentially creating a dangerous situation for the nearby children.

Animal hospital supporter Bill Hartman said critics should "stop trying to drive them out of town."

In response to another Barrington Animal Hospital backer who questioned concerns about barking dogs, the facility's noise consultant. Tom Thunder, said a screaming child could reach 100 decibels.