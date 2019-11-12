1 dead after fire in home near Bensenville

One person was killed in an early morning fire Tuesday in a home near Bensenville, authorities said.

Investigators from the DuPage County sheriff's and coroner's offices remain at the scene of the blaze on the 4N500 block of Church Road near White Pines Golf Club in Bensenville.

Dispatchers received the first 911 call at 8:23 a.m. Firefighters arrived at 8:30 a.m. and began battling the blaze.

Authorities are withholding the identity of the person who died pending notification of family members.

Bensenville Fire Protection District Chief Michael Spain could not immediately be reached Tuesday afternoon.

A sheriff's office statement said it is standard procedure for authorities to investigate any fire involving a death in the county.