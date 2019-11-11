Plane slides off runway at O'Hare airport; hundreds of flights canceled

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comSnow-packed roads and car crashes left for long delay along Route 14 in Cary and Fox River Grove Monday morning.

A plane slid off a runway Monday morning at O'Hare International Airport, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

All 38 people, and three crew members, on American Eagle flight 4125 got off the aircraft safely, an American Airlines spokesperson told ABC 7.

More than 600 flights have been canceled at O'Hare this morning.

More than 90 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport.

The forecast calls for more snow today, with showers ending this evening.

Accumulations of two to six inches are possible, especially in the northern suburbs.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph could create some blowing and drifting snow and create hazardous driving conditions.