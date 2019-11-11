Feder: Marquee Sports Network needs to get its Cubs programming in gear

With the launch of Marquee Sports Network barely three months away, the future TV home of the Chicago Cubs finally got around to hiring a programming chief, Robert Feder writes.

But it still hasn't announced any deals with on-camera talent.

Michael Santini, former vice president of production at MLB Network, has joined Marquee as senior vice president of programming and production.

He previously worked with Marquee general manager Michael McCarthy at MSG Network.

"Mike has operated the best baseball production unit in the business for years," McCarthy said in a statement. "We have no doubt he'll give Cubs fans what they want and deserve as head of programming and production at Marquee."

The new network is set to debut in February 2020, although there's still no agreement with Xfinity/Comcast or several other major services to carry it.

