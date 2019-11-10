Tributes to service pour in at Naperville Field of Honor
Dozens flocked to the Healing Field of Honor in Naperville on Sunday to take in the inspiring sight of more than 2,000 flying American flags and pay solemn tribute to the men and women who have served the nation in the armed forces.
The flags, some of them tagged for specific active personnel or veterans, will remain along the downtown Riverwalk through Monday, Veterans Day.
It's the fourth time since 2009 volunteers have installed the flags lining Rotary Hill. Organizers of the effort said this year is fitting because it's the 100th anniversary of the official end of World War I, as well as the 100th anniversary of Naperville's American Legion Post 43 and the 75th anniversary of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Judd Kendall Post 3873.
The theme of the Healing Field this year is "Remembering a Century of Heroes and Heritage."