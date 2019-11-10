Tributes to service pour in at Naperville Field of Honor

Naperville's Rotary Hill is covered in waving American Flags on Sunday as part of the Healing Field of Honor display. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

U.S. Air Force veteran George Barisch and his wife, Mary, of Toluca, Illinois visit the fourth Naperville Healing Field of Honor at Rotary Hill on Sunday. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Caryn and Jeff Fischman of Naperville visit the fourth Naperville Healing Field of Honor at Rotary Hill on Sunday. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Visitors take in Naperville's fourth Healing Field of Honor at Rotary Hill on Sunday. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Nolan LeBreck of Naperville affixes a tag honoring his grandfathers, both of whom served in the U.S. military, while visiting the Naperville Healing Field of Honor at Rotary Hill in Naperville on Sunday. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Don Wampach of Naperville photographs the flags Sunday at the Naperville Healing Field of Honor at Rotary Hill in Naperville while he searches for the flag honoring his sister. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Dozens flocked to the Healing Field of Honor in Naperville on Sunday to take in the inspiring sight of more than 2,000 flying American flags and pay solemn tribute to the men and women who have served the nation in the armed forces.

The flags, some of them tagged for specific active personnel or veterans, will remain along the downtown Riverwalk through Monday, Veterans Day.

It's the fourth time since 2009 volunteers have installed the flags lining Rotary Hill. Organizers of the effort said this year is fitting because it's the 100th anniversary of the official end of World War I, as well as the 100th anniversary of Naperville's American Legion Post 43 and the 75th anniversary of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Judd Kendall Post 3873.

The theme of the Healing Field this year is "Remembering a Century of Heroes and Heritage."