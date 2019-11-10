Blast of winter weather hits suburbs

Suburban commuters could be in for a slick and slow drive into work today, as forecasters predict overnight snow that could leave several inches of accumulation and "hazardous" conditions across the area.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch on Sunday for much of northern Illinois, including the suburbs, forecasting rain turning into snow beginning about 10 p.m., with 1 to 3 inches piling up in the overnight hours.

The snowfall will continue this morning, with 1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation by noon, according to the weather service. Heavier totals will occur in Lake County and areas closer to Lake Michigan, according to the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to drop once the snow stops, with the low falling to 10 degrees Monday night and wind chills of 3 below zero.

High temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, before a slight warm-up into the mid and upper 30s heading into the weekend.

Cook County authorities are preparing for the wintry blast, with its Department of Transportation and Highways monitoring conditions and ready to deploy resources necessary to keep roads clear, as well as opening warming shelters across the county.

Among the warming centers open today are Elk Grove Township hall, 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights; Hanover Township Senior Center, 240 S. Route 59, Bartlett; Maine Township hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge; Palatine Township hall, 721 S. Quentin Road, Palatine; Schaumburg Township, 1 Illinois Blvd. Hoffman Estates; and Wheeling Township hall, 1616 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights.

A full list of warming centers can be found on the Cook County Department Emergency Management and Regional Security website, cookcountyemergencymanagement.org/cook-county-warming-centers.