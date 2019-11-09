Elgin High's first sensory-friendly concert aims to raise autism awareness

Getting young children to sit still or be quiet during an orchestral performance can be challenging enough. But for parents of children with special needs, an outing of that nature is virtually impossible.

That's why Elgin High School's first sensory-friendly concert Thursday was a welcome treat for Bartlett mom Sara Carlock and her 6-year-old autistic son Colin.

Colin is a home schooler within Elgin Area School District U-46 receiving independent applied behavior analysis therapy. He loves music and has accompanied his parents to performances at community festivals. But going to movies, restaurants or concerts usually isn't an option, Carlock said.

"You get stares from people that don't understand autism," Carlock said. "I get anxiety just thinking about it. I'm more nervous that someone is going to be mean to him and I have to react."

What set Elgin High's concert apart was children being allowed to scream, get out of their seats, walk up and down the aisles and dance to the rhythm of the musical scores. Fidget objects and headphones for individuals with auditory processing issues were provided for those who needed them.

The hourlong concert was designed to raise awareness for autism spectrum disorders. Attendees included a mix of families with and without special needs children from throughout U-46 communities.

"It is extremely important to us to create an inviting and safe environment for those who fall on the spectrum," said Robert Sanchez, Elgin High School's band director. "We want everyone to feel included."

Elgin High's concert and varsity bands and Ellis Middle School's band performed short sets of soft music, less than three minutes in length, under dim lights in the high school's auditorium.

A screen on one corner of the stage showed video clips accompanying the musical themes, including "A Night on Bald Mountain," "March Britannia," "On a Childhood Hymn," "The Polar Express" and "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," providing the added visual stimulation some autistic children need.

Images from the children's classic "Goodnight Moon" by Margaret Wise Brown also played overhead during the performance.

Colin excitedly rubbed his hands together and bobbed up and down in place to the beat of the drums -- a nervous reaction but a sign of his enjoyment, Carlock said.

"We don't get a lot of opportunities like this," Carlock said. "(EHS) really made it clear that we were welcome. I thought (Colin) did pretty well. He's into country music and Pearl Jam. He's a (sensory) seeker. There are kids with autism who are the opposite. If there's more events like this, it really helps. The pressure is taken off."

If overwhelmed, children could retreat into "quiet rooms" set up with lower lighting and puzzles to engage them.

"It all depends on the student. Some like the Zen-like music but others like loud music, drums and the vibration," said Caiti Druger, EHS assistant principal of student services and special education administrator. "This is for them to be who they are. They don't have to be quiet here."

Having a sensory-friendly musical experience for students with autism and cognitive and intellectual disabilities might be a first step toward creating an inclusive music program for all students at Elgin High, Druger said.

She added, another such concert will be planned in the spring.