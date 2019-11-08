Warren Township High student recovering from beating caught on video

A 17-year-old student continues to recover from a concussion and other injuries after being beaten by another student inside the Almond Road campus of Warren Township High School as the day began Wednesday, the family's attorney said Friday. Daily Herald file photo

A 17-year-old Warren Township High School student continues to recover from a concussion and other injuries after being beaten by another student inside the school as the day began Wednesday, the family's attorney said Friday.

"We're still dealing with the tragedy of it," said attorney Ari Williams, a lawyer representing the family of Tawaun Sanders, a senior at the Almond Road campus of Warren Township High School District 121.

Cellphone video of the beating, which aired Thursday night on NBC 5 Chicago, shows another student straddling Sanders, pummeling him with blows from his fists and then kicking him. The video was posted on social media.

Williams said "there was bullying on the school bus" on the way to school and the other student continued to make threats until a fight ensued and the beating took place inside.

"It takes some time before the fight is actually stopped," she said Friday.

"We want a message sent out to the school district that it's important to protect these children. When children go to school they (should) feel safe," she said.

District 121 Superintendent John Ahlgrim declined to comment Friday and it was unclear if any disciplinary action regarding the other student is being pursued or if any policies or procedures are being reviewed.

Williams said the beating was witnessed by school staff members, students and others, but no one intervened.

"We're just looking for some type of accountability on the school's part," Williams said.

Sanders was treated at Vista and the Advocate Condell Medical Center, Williams said, and was diagnosed with a concussion. The family fears his condition could get worse, she said Friday.

Keesha Steptour, Williams' mother, told NBC 5 she couldn't recognize her son when she saw him at school after the beating.

"The system failed. My son could have been murdered," she said. She asked for staff training.

"From this it could escalate to something else," she said.