Lombard resident reports ruse

A Lombard senior told police that someone claiming to be a contractor tried to enter her residence under false pretenses Tuesday afternoon.

Lombard police are investigating the ruse, which occurred about 3:15 p.m. in the area west of Finley Road and 22nd Streer.

According to a Facebook post by the village, the resident said a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt, a blue vest, sunglasses and a hat said he needed to enter her house because he had damaged her water line.

The resident shut the door and called the village, which confirmed that no construction was taking place near in the area.

The resident said the suspicious person was driving a truck.

Anyone with information about the ruse should email Detective Balsitis at balsitist@villageoflombard.org or call (630) 873-4689.

The village said the DuPage County sheriff's office is investigating another ruse at a house in the same area Tuesday. In that case, the resident allowed two people into the house. Later, the resident discovered cash and jewelry had been stolen.