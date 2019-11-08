Judge could rule on long-running Buffalo Grove election case next week

A judge could rule next week on Trustee David Weidenfeld's motion to dismiss the challenge by Buffalo Grove Trustee candidate Soojae Lee to the results of the April election.

Associate Judge Patrick Stanton on Thursday set a hearing for 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. However, he could have a written order even earlier, he said.

Lee, who finished two votes behind Weidenfeld for the third of three seats at stake in the April 2 election, is asking a judge to order a recount of all ballots.

Lee filed for a recount in both Lake and Cook counties, with Weidenfeld as one of the respondents. The case was consolidated in Cook County, where it languished after landing first in the wrong courtroom before being referred to Stanton's courtroom at the Daley Center in Chicago.

Weidenfeld filed a motion to dismiss "for want of prosecution," which Stanton began hearing in October.

Lee was present at Thursday's hearing, while Weidenfeld was represented by his attorney, Michael Kasper.

Kasper charged Lee with a lack of diligence in pursuing the case, noting his client has been serving as a trustee for six months.

"We have been getting ready to defend this case, and nothing is happening," Kasper said.

Lee maintained he filed in a timely fashion and was waiting for notification from the court.

However, Stanton told Lee he is the one who should be pushing the case.

"As a lawyer, isn't it your job to come to court?" he asked. "Aren't you charged with checking that?"

Kasper voiced concern that the case could be prolonged until next summer when his client's term is half over.

Lee, however, pointed out that Weidenfeld is serving a four-year term and said that instead of seeing the case dragged into next year, he would like to see the issue resolved next week or next month.

"Just get it done," he said.

But Kasper said the matter is not that simple, saying, "You can't just open up the ballot box and start counting."