Leader of history center surprised with service award from Geneva chamber

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recognized Geneva History Center Executive Director Terry Emma with the 2019 Wood Community Service Award Thursday night at Eaglebrook Country Club in Geneva.

Emma's enthusiasm and volunteerism were highlighted during the dinner.

According to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, the Wood Community Service award is presented each year to an individual who has made significant community contributions in the areas of business, education, youth involvement, civic organizations, art, recreation, charity or government. The award is named in honor of Bill and Elise Wood and Nell and Burton Wood -- four people who contributed to the growth and health of the city of Geneva.