Feder: Court issues protective order against Fox 32 anchor Rafer Weigel

An Indiana judge granted an order of protection Wednesday against Rafer Weigel, morning news anchor at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, in a case involving texts of nude photos and allegations of revenge porn. The order was sought by a Valparaiso woman who alleged she was the victim of harassment by Weigel and his former fiancee. During testimony in Porter County Circuit Court, Weigel invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself in declining to answer whether he knew his former fiancee, Kathy Browne, had downloaded explicit photos of the woman from Weigel's phone and emailed them back to her.

