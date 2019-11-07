Dog dies in Round Lake Park house fire

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District officials said firefighters rescued one dog, but a second perished in a fire on the 200 block of Clifton Drive in Round Lake Park Wednesday night.

No other injuries were reported.

Neighbors notified firefighters of the blaze just after 8:30 p.m. and reported seeing flames from a second-story window. Firefighters were on scene within four minutes. Only the dogs were inside at the time of the blaze, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but firefighters were on the scene until 12:30 a.m. Thursday performing salvage operations and clearing hot spots, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The house was deemed uninhabitable and sustained an estimated $80,000 in damage, mostly to the second floor.

Firefighters from Wauconda, Fox Lake and Grayslake assisted on the scene and firefighters from Lake Villa and McHenry covered Round Lake Area stations.