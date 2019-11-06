Man found guilty of sexually abusing, battering Uber passenger in 2017

A McHenry County judge has found a 29-year-old Elgin man and former Uber driver guilty of sexually abusing and trying to sexually assault a female passenger in June 2017 in Prairie Grove.

Ahmed R. Tawfeeq was convicted of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and promotion of prostitution by Judge Robert Wilbrandt, after a two-day bench trial this week, according to prosecutors and court records.

County prosecutors say Tawfeeq was working as an Uber driver on June 16, 2017, when he picked up a woman in Prairie Grove. Instead of driving her to her job as requested, Tawfeeq pulled over in a parking lot and attacked her, authorities say.

Defense attorney Henry Sugden said Wednesday he would file a motion for a new trial and appeal the case.

"We respect the judge's decision, but we disagree," Sugden said.

Tawfeeq's bond was revoked after the guilty verdict and he faces a prison term ranging from four to 15 years, along with registration as a sex offender, when sentenced on Dec. 19.

Tawfeeq also faces two felony charges of conspiracy and harassment of a witness in the case, according to court records. He is set for a jury trial Jan. 6, 2020, and if convicted of the most severe charge, faces a sentence ranging from probation to seven years in prison.