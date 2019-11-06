Jimmy's Charhouse in Elk Grove Village abruptly closes

Jimmy's Charhouse, a restaurant/bar and live music venue in Elk Grove Village, has abruptly closed.

The eatery at 1180 W. Devon Ave. was crowded over the weekend, village officials say, but come Monday, a sign was posted to the front door announcing it is closed. The sign invited customers to visit the restaurant's website, jimmyscharhouseelkgrove.com, for updates.

Further details weren't available on the website, and calls to the restaurant owner and property owner weren't returned.

Village officials also say they haven't heard from the owner.

"The village is aware they're closed," Mayor Craig Johnson said Wednesday. "We've received no notice from ownership of their status."

News of the closure hadn't reached all of the restaurants regulars by Wednesday, as several would-be diners approached the front door around dinner time only to be turned away by the sign.

The owner, Tom Sizopoulos, wrote on his LinkedIn page that he was presented with the opportunity to purchase the restaurant in early 2015, and he opened it on Nov. 7, 2015.

The venue, which was open seven days a week, boasted lunch and dinner fare such as steaks, seafood and chicken, and regularly hosted bands in its lounge, including performances as recently as last weekend. The restaurant also had video gambling, private event space and an outdoor patio.

Sizopoulos had proposed a rebranding of the restaurant, to be called The Avenue on 53, and even had a website made, avenueon53.com, but it hasn't come to fruition.