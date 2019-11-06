 

Jimmy's Charhouse in Elk Grove Village abruptly closes

  • Jimmy's Charhouse in Elk Grove Village closed abruptly this week, four years after opening along Devon Avenue. Mayor Craig Johnson said the eatery's owners gave the village no warning that its closure was imminent.

      Jimmy's Charhouse in Elk Grove Village closed abruptly this week, four years after opening along Devon Avenue. Mayor Craig Johnson said the eatery's owners gave the village no warning that its closure was imminent. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

  • Jimmy's Charhouse in Elk Grove Village closed abruptly this week, four years after opening along Devon Avenue. Mayor Craig Johnson said the eatery's owners gave the village no warning that its closure was imminent.

      Jimmy's Charhouse in Elk Grove Village closed abruptly this week, four years after opening along Devon Avenue. Mayor Craig Johnson said the eatery's owners gave the village no warning that its closure was imminent. Christopher Placek | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 11/6/2019 6:33 PM

Jimmy's Charhouse, a restaurant/bar and live music venue in Elk Grove Village, has abruptly closed.

The eatery at 1180 W. Devon Ave. was crowded over the weekend, village officials say, but come Monday, a sign was posted to the front door announcing it is closed. The sign invited customers to visit the restaurant's website, jimmyscharhouseelkgrove.com, for updates.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Further details weren't available on the website, and calls to the restaurant owner and property owner weren't returned.

Village officials also say they haven't heard from the owner.

"The village is aware they're closed," Mayor Craig Johnson said Wednesday. "We've received no notice from ownership of their status."

News of the closure hadn't reached all of the restaurants regulars by Wednesday, as several would-be diners approached the front door around dinner time only to be turned away by the sign.

The owner, Tom Sizopoulos, wrote on his LinkedIn page that he was presented with the opportunity to purchase the restaurant in early 2015, and he opened it on Nov. 7, 2015.

The venue, which was open seven days a week, boasted lunch and dinner fare such as steaks, seafood and chicken, and regularly hosted bands in its lounge, including performances as recently as last weekend. The restaurant also had video gambling, private event space and an outdoor patio.

Sizopoulos had proposed a rebranding of the restaurant, to be called The Avenue on 53, and even had a website made, avenueon53.com, but it hasn't come to fruition.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 