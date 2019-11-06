Governor stops in DuPage County to tout roadbuilding program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to DuPage County Wednesday in the wake of a $45 billion infrastructure program approved by the General Assembly this summer.

Lawmakers in June passed a capital bill that raised the state gas tax from 19 to 38 cents a gallon July 1, hiked license registration fees from $101 to $151 along with other new fees Jan. 1, and authorized the collar counties to raise fuel taxes up to 8 cents more a gallon.

The move opens up $33 billion for highways and transit -- and leaves $12 billion for other projects such as fixing school, university, park district, social services and cultural buildings across the state.

The governor visited Lombard Golf Course to talk up local projects.

Work on tap in DuPage County includes replacing bridges, paving and widening roads, and upgrading traffic signals on roads such as Butterfield Road, North Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Route 53 and Route 83.