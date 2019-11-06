Barrington man who killed wife after coffee pot fight sentenced to 16 years

The Barrington man convicted of shooting his wife to death in 2016 after an argument over a coffee pot was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday.

The sentence followed an emotional hearing during which Larry Lotz expressed love for his wife, pride in her academic accomplishments and remorse over his actions.

"Her loss has left a hole in me that can't be filled," he said, sobbing. "Half of me died with her that night."

Lotz, 69, was found guilty of second-degree murder in August following a bench trial before Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes.

Defense attorneys argued Lotz, a Vietnam War veteran, was in a dissociative state -- resulting from post-traumatic stress disorder -- when he fired his .45-caliber revolver at his wife Karen, 59.

Shanes disagreed, saying that while alcohol and anger fueled Lotz's actions, he acted deliberately.

The Jan. 14, 2016, argument that sparked the shooting began after Karen Lotz confronted her husband about a coffee pot he'd left on all day. The argument escalated, according to authorities. Karen Lotz grabbed her husband as he tried to leave. He subsequently took the coffee pot outside, smashed it and retreated to a second-floor room in his garage that he called his "man cave." Karen Lotz followed her husband up the stairs into the room at which point Larry Lotz shot her four times in the head, chest and arm.

Several family members supported Lotz throughout the trial, including Mary A. Kobinski, Karen Lotz's older sister, who testified she and other family members believe Lotz would not have shot his wife had he been in his right frame of mind.