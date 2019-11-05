Teenage boy hit by car near Warren campus in Gurnee
Updated 11/5/2019 6:28 PM
A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon in Gurnee.
The Gurnee Fire Department responded to the crash on Route 132 and O'Plaine Road, near the Warren Township High School campus, just after 3:30 p.m. An ambulance took the teenager to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, according to Lt. Andy Wienckowski.
The crash led to road closures that lasted about 20 minutes.
