Mobile Diaper Pantry to stop Wednesday at Gurnee library
Updated 11/5/2019 9:29 AM
The Twice as Nice Mother & Child Mobile Diaper Pantry will provide struggling families free disposable diapers and wipes outside on Wednesday, outside the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee.
The pantry will be in the library parking lot, 224 O'Plaine Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To receive supplies, people must bring identification and register with Twice as Nice Mother & Child in person or at twiceasnicemc.org.
The mobile pantry stops at the Warren-Newport Public Library once a month. The group, which is based in Waukegan, has handed out more than 1.1 million diapers, according to its website.
