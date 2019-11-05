Mobile Diaper Pantry to stop Wednesday at Gurnee library

The Twice as Nice Mother & Child Mobile Diaper Pantry will provide struggling families free disposable diapers and wipes outside on Wednesday, outside the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee.

The pantry will be in the library parking lot, 224 O'Plaine Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To receive supplies, people must bring identification and register with Twice as Nice Mother & Child in person or at twiceasnicemc.org.

The mobile pantry stops at the Warren-Newport Public Library once a month. The group, which is based in Waukegan, has handed out more than 1.1 million diapers, according to its website.