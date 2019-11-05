Fremont Township hosts mobile license renewal event Thursday
Updated 11/5/2019 9:29 AM
Fremont Township, in cooperation with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, is hosting a mobile driver's license renewal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the township office, 22385 Route 60, Mundelein.
Services include renewal/correction of driver's license; new/renewal/correction of state ID; license plate stickers; and voter and organ donor registration and renewals. REAL ID applications will not be processed at this event.
Seniors 75 and over must go to a DMV office because they need a road test.
Call (312) 814-3676 or visit fremonttownhip.com for more information.
