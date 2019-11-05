Attorney urges Buffalo Wild Wings 'to stand up to racism'

An attorney says Buffalo Wild Wings has a chance to show the corporate community how to stand up to racism after a case late last month in Naperville. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The attorney representing multiracial family members who say they were asked to move their seats in a Naperville restaurant because two white patrons didn't want to sit next to them, says Buffalo Wild Wings must take steps to ensure something like this never happens again.

"We're looking to try and make sure that we do everything we can to keep the lines of communication open with Buffalo Wild Wings because we are hoping, in fact, we are expecting that they will be good corporate citizens and that they will take this opportunity to do the right thing," attorney Cannon Lambert said Tuesday at a news conference in Aurora. "They have an opportunity to be trailblazers right now where they can show other corporate community participants what it is to stand up to racism."

Lambert said family members were not surprised the company fired the two managers involved in the case, nor that the company has indicated it will institute sensitivity training, They are, however, surprised that such training isn't already in place.

Lambert said the family does not plan to file a lawsuit because "there is no need to file a lawsuit if there's no disagreement."

He did, however, offer several suggestions for how the company should respond. They include:

• Screen all employees before hiring.

• Inform potential employees there is a corporate expectation they will be racially sensitive while on the job.

• Ensure the company's employee handbook makes clear there is zero tolerance for issues involving racial bigotry and clearly define that zero tolerance means employees will be terminated for bigoted conduct.

The controversy began late last month when Mary and Justin Vahl of Montgomery both posted on social media about the encounter they say took place on Oct. 26 at the Buffalo Wild Wings on 75th Street in Naperville.

They said they were part of a multiracial party of 18 diners, most of them black, that was asked to move because two other customers didn't want to sit near them.

The Vahls said a host at the restaurant asked "What race are you guys?" before seating the group. They said the group left after two managers later asked them to move.

"My husband asked him why it mattered and the host responded that a table with 2 of their 'regular customers' were next to where we were to be seated and he didn't want us sitting there because (the customer is) 'racist,'" Mary Vahl wrote in a now-viral Facebook post.

The restaurant chain has since fired the employees -- who it did not name -- and said in a statement it "values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind."

A spokesperson said Buffalo Wild Wings has been in contact with the adults in the group of 18 "to understand their account of what happened and to offer our deepest apologies for any unacceptable behavior."

The chain said the customer who made the complaint has been permanently banned from every Buffalo Wild Wings location nationwide and the company will hold additional sensitivity and diversity training at all Chicago-area locations.

Michael Childress, president of the DuPage County NAACP, said he is bringing the issue to the attention of state and national leaders in the organization, hoping it will take up the cause against discriminatory treatment he believes is a pattern.

Naperville City Council member Benjamin White said he will raise the issue at tonight's Naperville City Council meeting. White already has started a series of conversations called Naperville Neighbors United, with the next scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Mayor Steve Chirico said he reached out to the Vahls to apologize and to tell them "how you responded was the best way you could."