30 days in jail for man who threatened shooting 'Mexicans' at Carpentersville Walmart

A Carpentersville man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty this week to charges he threatened to shoot people at a Carpentersville Walmart.

Richard L. Cline, 62, of the 300 block of Tulsa Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of Class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct, which has a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

Kane County Judge Julia Yetter accepted the plea, which also requires Cline to complete a year of probation.

According to prosecutors, Cline and another man bought beer and cigarettes on Sept. 14 at the Walmart, 365 Lake Marian Road, and as they were leaving, the greeter asked to see their receipts.

Cline then said he should come back to the store and shoot all of the 'Mexicans,' prosecutors said.

Prosectors said under questioning by police, Cline said his remark was "stupid," especially since 22 people were killed and 26 others injured in an Aug. 3 attack at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in which the shooter told authorities he targeted Hispanics.

Under state law, Cline can have his sentence cut in half to 15 days for good behavior. He was ordered to serve his sentence on five consecutive weekends.

He was ordered to surrender all of his guns, his Firearms Owners Identification Card and concealed-carry license, and was banned from all Walmart stores in Kane County for the duration of his probation, prosecutors said.