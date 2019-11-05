$1.4 million lottery ticket sold in Aurora
Updated 11/5/2019 4:34 PM
An Aurora liquor store sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.4 million Tuesday afternoon, the Illinois Lottery announced
Purchased at Randall Liquors, 1660 N. Randall Road in Aurora, the ticket matched all five numbers in the midday drawing: 3-6-14-27-35.
The lucky winner has one year to collect the prize, which can be claimed at the state's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.