$1.4 million lottery ticket sold in Aurora

An Aurora liquor store sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1.4 million Tuesday afternoon, the Illinois Lottery announced

Purchased at Randall Liquors, 1660 N. Randall Road in Aurora, the ticket matched all five numbers in the midday drawing: 3-6-14-27-35.

The lucky winner has one year to collect the prize, which can be claimed at the state's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.