 

Randall Road reopens after Elgin crash

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/4/2019 4:09 PM

Randall Road has reopened to traffic after a crash Monday afternoon shut down lanes at Hopps Road in Elgin, authorities said in a Facebook post.

Police were warning drivers about 2:45 p.m. to avoid the area. Additional information was not immediately available.

