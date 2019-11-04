Randall Road reopens after Elgin crash
Updated 11/4/2019 4:09 PM
Randall Road has reopened to traffic after a crash Monday afternoon shut down lanes at Hopps Road in Elgin, authorities said in a Facebook post.
Police were warning drivers about 2:45 p.m. to avoid the area. Additional information was not immediately available.
