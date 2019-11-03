Fire guts Paulus Park Barn in Lake Zurich

Investigators continue to search for the cause of a fire Saturday night gutted Lake Zurich's Paulus Park Barn. The building was not occupied when flames broke out and no injuries were reported. Courtesy of Lake Zurich Fire Rescue

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire that gutted Lake Zurich's Paulus Park Barn on Saturday night, forcing the cancellation of numerous parks department programs this week as well as the village's indoors farmers market.

Lake Zurich firefighters responding to the blaze about 8:25 p.m. Saturday arrived the find flames engulfing the structure, which serves as the administrative offices for the village's parks and recreation department.

Fire officials say the blaze was brought quickly under control. The building at 200 S. Rand Road was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, authorities said.