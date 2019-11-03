Fire guts Paulus Park Barn in Lake Zurich
Updated 11/3/2019 9:37 AM
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire that gutted Lake Zurich's Paulus Park Barn on Saturday night, forcing the cancellation of numerous parks department programs this week as well as the village's indoors farmers market.
Lake Zurich firefighters responding to the blaze about 8:25 p.m. Saturday arrived the find flames engulfing the structure, which serves as the administrative offices for the village's parks and recreation department.
Fire officials say the blaze was brought quickly under control. The building at 200 S. Rand Road was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, authorities said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.