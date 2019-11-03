Driver injured when pickup crashes into Arlington Heights home, charges possible

Charges are likely against the 27-year-old driver of a pickup truck that crashed into an Arlington Heights home early Saturday morning, police said Sunday.

The driver, an Arlington Heights man, remained hospitalized Sunday undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred about 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Yale Avenue, Arlington Heights police Cmdr. Shawn Gyorke said. The driver likely will be charged or cited when released from the hospital.

"Impairment is suspected," Gyorke added.

According to police, the man was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado north on Wilke Road when he lost control of the pickup while trying to turn left onto Kirchoff Road. The driver was unable to negotiate the turn and went off the roadway, slamming into the house.

Reports Sunday did not indicate whether the home's residents were home at the time, but no additional injuries were reported.

The home sustained damage, but was examined by village inspectors and found to be inhabitable, Gyorke said.