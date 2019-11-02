Volunteers to install flags Sunday for Naperville Field of Honor

The installation of 2,019 American flags on Naperville's Rotary Hill as part of a Healing Field of Honor observance will take place Sunday. It was delayed by Thursday's snow. Daily Herald file photo

Volunteers will begin installing 2,019 American flags on Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville as part of the Healing Field of Honor starting at noon Sunday.

The work, originally scheduled to be done on Friday, was delayed due to recent snow that made the turf on the hill at 443 Aurora Ave. unsafe for flags to be installed.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help with field setup should email Brad Wilson at bwilson@napervilleparks.org. An RSVP is required to volunteer as spots are limited.

The flags will stand through Veterans Day as a tribute to military members and those who previously served. Events associated with the Healing Field include a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the base of the neighboring Millennium Carillon along the Riverwalk.

This year's field will have a theme of "Remembering a Century of Heroes and Heritage." It marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, ending World War I; the 100th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion; and the 75th anniversary of VFW Post 3873.

The field will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the nearby Riverwalk Cafe open featuring artifacts from World War I and a tribute to the seven Naperville men who lost their lives serving in that conflict.

Visitors will be able to tour the Millennium Carillon observation deck in Moser Tower for $3. Tours will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and from noon to 4 p.m. after the Veterans Day ceremony. The tour is free for veterans and active-duty military members.