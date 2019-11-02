Farmers market in Lake Zurich canceled after fire
Updated 11/2/2019 10:34 PM
Sunday's indoor farmers market in Lake Zurich has been canceled after a fire Saturday evening at the Paulus Park Barn, officials said.
Other programs at the facility will be canceled for the next week as well.
Details about the fire were not available late Saturday night.
