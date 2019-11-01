 

Students trade Halloween costumes for religious ones

      Sadie Glenn is among the first-graders dressed as saints Friday during the All Saints Day Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Katelyn Beckmann, right, portrays St. Catherine Laboure and Avery Delany, far left, is dressed as St. Elizabeth Ann Seton as first-graders await the processional of the All Saints Day Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      First-grader Colin McLeod portrays St. Patrick on Friday during the All Saints Day Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      First-graders dressed as saints line up in front of the altar as the Rev. Matt Foley gives the homily Friday during the All Saints Day Mass at St. James Catholic Church in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/1/2019 5:07 PM

The morning after Halloween, students from St. James School in Arlington Heights came dressed to church still in costumes, but of a different sort.

First-graders processed down the church aisle dressed as their favorite Catholic saints for an all-school All Saints Day Mass.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Nov. 1 liturgical feast honors all saints, canonized and unknown. All Saints Day is celebrated by many major Christian denominations.

