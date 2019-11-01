Students trade Halloween costumes for religious ones
Updated 11/1/2019 5:07 PM
The morning after Halloween, students from St. James School in Arlington Heights came dressed to church still in costumes, but of a different sort.
First-graders processed down the church aisle dressed as their favorite Catholic saints for an all-school All Saints Day Mass.
The Nov. 1 liturgical feast honors all saints, canonized and unknown. All Saints Day is celebrated by many major Christian denominations.
