St. Charles police searching for man accused of pointing gun at Walmart customer

    St. Charles police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who they say pointed a gun at a Walmart customer Thursday night outside the store.

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 11/1/2019 2:25 PM

St. Charles police are seeking the public's help to identify a man accused of pointing a gun at a Walmart customer Thursday night.

The woman told police she was approached by a man with a black handgun outside the store's entrance at 150 Smith Road, according to a news release from St. Charles police. She ran back into the store, at which point the man got into a silver car parked in a handicap stall nearby and drove away.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officers responded about 10:17 p.m. and checked the area, but could not find the man or vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and gray hair, police said. He appeared to be 50 to 60 years old, and was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles police investigations section at (630) 377-4435. Anonymous tips can be submitted to (866) 378-4267 or on the city's website.

