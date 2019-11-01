Snow delays start of Naperville's Healing Field of Honor

This week's snow has delayed plans to install 2,019 American flags on Naperville's Rotary Hill as part of a Healing Field of Honor observance. Officials say the flags will be installed when the conditions are safe and remain on display through Veterans Day. Daily Herald file photo

The late-October blanket of snow did more than spoil Halloween -- it also delayed installation of 2,019 American flags as part of the Healing Field of Honor that was supposed to take shape Friday on Rotary Hill in downtown Naperville.

Park district officials said they are working with event organizers from the Naperville Healing Field Committee to monitor weather and conditions on the hill at 443 Aurora Ave. to determine when the turf is safe enough for the flags to be installed.

Other events associated with the Healing Field will be held as planned, officials said, including a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the base of the neighboring Millennium Carillon along the Riverwalk.

Plans originally called for a procession of veterans and riders to leave the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 at 11 a.m. Friday and drive the mile or so to Rotary Hill, where the flags eventually will stand through Veterans Day as a tribute to military members and those who previously served.

When the weather cooperates, this year's field will have a theme of "Remembering a Century of Heroes and Heritage." It marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles, which effectively ended World War I; the 100th anniversary of the formation of the American Legion; and the 75th anniversary of VFW Post 3873.

When it's installed, the field will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the nearby Riverwalk Cafe open featuring artifacts from World War I and a tribute to the seven Naperville men who lost their lives serving in that conflict.

For a bird's-eye view of the field, visitors will be able to buy a $3 ticket to tour the Millennium Carillon observation deck in Moser Tower. Tours will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during the event and from noon to 4 p.m. after the Veterans Day ceremony. Veterans and active-duty military members can tour the tower for free.

Visiting the field is free for anyone, but donations will be accepted to benefit Leap of Faith, a program of the Naperville-based nonprofit Operation Support Our Troops -- America that helps families who have lost a military service member.

Anyone can sponsor a flag and tag it with the name of a military member or veteran to honor. Flags will be for sale at the event for $40 to pick up or $47 for delivery.