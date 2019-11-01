Saturday night Metra commuters on UP Northwest, Milwaukee North will see delays, busing

Metra is installing new track diamonds where tracks connect on the Milwaukee District North and UP Northwest lines Saturday. Daily Herald File Photo

Some suburban night owls taking Metra Saturday may be bused between stations as Metra improves track connections at key locations.

The busing will affect the Union Pacific Northwest and Milwaukee District North lines starting around 10:25 p.m. Passengers will likely experience delays of 10 minutes on both routes throughout the weekend.

Metra is installing six new track diamonds where the Milwaukee District and UP cross on Chicago's Northwest Side. The CTA will provide the shuttles.

The work affects these trains:

• Passengers on outbound UP Northwest Train 735 leaving Ogilvie Transportation Center at 11:30 p.m. and Train 601 departing at 12:30 a.m. will be bused between the Irving Park and Jefferson Park stations.

• Riders on Milwaukee District North inbound Train 2622 leaving Fox Lake at 10:25 p.m. and outbound Train 2627 from Union Station will be bused between the Forest Glen and Mayfair stations.

Shuttles between stations could cause delays of up to 25 minutes.

Metra expects to finish work before Sunday morning trains begin but buses will be available for commuters if the project takes longer than expected.