 

Saturday night Metra commuters on UP Northwest, Milwaukee North will see delays, busing

  • Metra is installing new track diamonds where tracks connect on the Milwaukee District North and UP Northwest lines Saturday.

    Metra is installing new track diamonds where tracks connect on the Milwaukee District North and UP Northwest lines Saturday. Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 11/1/2019 4:37 PM

Some suburban night owls taking Metra Saturday may be bused between stations as Metra improves track connections at key locations.

The busing will affect the Union Pacific Northwest and Milwaukee District North lines starting around 10:25 p.m. Passengers will likely experience delays of 10 minutes on both routes throughout the weekend.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Metra is installing six new track diamonds where the Milwaukee District and UP cross on Chicago's Northwest Side. The CTA will provide the shuttles.

The work affects these trains:

• Passengers on outbound UP Northwest Train 735 leaving Ogilvie Transportation Center at 11:30 p.m. and Train 601 departing at 12:30 a.m. will be bused between the Irving Park and Jefferson Park stations.

• Riders on Milwaukee District North inbound Train 2622 leaving Fox Lake at 10:25 p.m. and outbound Train 2627 from Union Station will be bused between the Forest Glen and Mayfair stations.

Shuttles between stations could cause delays of up to 25 minutes.

Metra expects to finish work before Sunday morning trains begin but buses will be available for commuters if the project takes longer than expected.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
What Metra's $2.5 billion capital plan means for you
Related Article
What Metra's $2.5 billion capital plan means for you
 
No fare hikes as Metra relishes capital infusion
Related Article
No fare hikes as Metra relishes capital infusion
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 