 

Facts Matter: Hear from editors how story and headline decisions are made

  • The last of the Daily Herald's four Facts Matter presentations in conjunction with Northwest Suburban High School District 214 is set for Wednesday night.

    The last of the Daily Herald's four Facts Matter presentations in conjunction with Northwest Suburban High School District 214 is set for Wednesday night.

  • Join Assistant Managing Editor Neil Holdway and News Editor Michelle Holdway Wednesday evening for the last of four Facts Matters presentations at the Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. "Editing for Politics" is free and open to the public.

    Join Assistant Managing Editor Neil Holdway and News Editor Michelle Holdway Wednesday evening for the last of four Facts Matters presentations at the Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. "Editing for Politics" is free and open to the public. Daily Herald file photo

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/1/2019 9:40 PM

National and political news comes to the Daily Herald from a variety of news organizations and wire services in addition to our own reporting.

Story choice, headline wording and presentation can influence the message.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Join Assistant Managing Editor Neil Holdway and News Editor Michelle Holdway in a free program Wednesday in Arlington Heights as they show how editors make those choices every day. In "Editing for Politics," the last of four Facts Matter presentations in conjunction with Northwest Suburban High School District 214, they'll give real-life examples of decisions made by editors and tell how the Daily Herald monitors its coverage to avoid bias.

The free program is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Register online at https://bit.ly/DHFactsMatter2019 or by calling (847) 718-7700.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Facts Matter: With elections looming, watch out for fake news
Related Article
Facts Matter: With elections looming, watch out for fake news
 
How the Daily Herald uses drones for news coverage
Related Article
How the Daily Herald uses drones for news coverage
 
Editorial: The future of news in an era of lost news
Related Article
Editorial: The future of news in an era of lost news
 
What's at stake for local news? Join a free discussion Wednesday
Related Article
What's at stake for local news? Join a free discussion Wednesday
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 