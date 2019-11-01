Facts Matter: Hear from editors how story and headline decisions are made

Join Assistant Managing Editor Neil Holdway and News Editor Michelle Holdway Wednesday evening for the last of four Facts Matters presentations at the Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. "Editing for Politics" is free and open to the public. Daily Herald file photo

The last of the Daily Herald's four Facts Matter presentations in conjunction with Northwest Suburban High School District 214 is set for Wednesday night.

National and political news comes to the Daily Herald from a variety of news organizations and wire services in addition to our own reporting.

Story choice, headline wording and presentation can influence the message.

Join Assistant Managing Editor Neil Holdway and News Editor Michelle Holdway in a free program Wednesday in Arlington Heights as they show how editors make those choices every day. In "Editing for Politics," the last of four Facts Matter presentations in conjunction with Northwest Suburban High School District 214, they'll give real-life examples of decisions made by editors and tell how the Daily Herald monitors its coverage to avoid bias.

The free program is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Register online at https://bit.ly/DHFactsMatter2019 or by calling (847) 718-7700.