Chat with state Rep. Edly-Allen Tuesday in Mundelein
Updated 11/1/2019 10:17 AM
State Rep. Mary Edly-Allen will chat with interested constituents Tuesday morning at Tina G's restaurant, 10 E. Park St. in Mundelein.
Edly-Allen, a Libertyville Democrat who represents the 51st District, will be available from 10 to 11 a.m.
Anyone can attend.
