Aurora teen sentenced to 12 years in party shooting

An 18-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to shooting a 15-year-old boy at a 2017 party in Aurora.

Taveon Jordan, formerly of Symphony Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery -- discharge firearm and was sentenced by DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan.

Authorities said Jordan attended the party on Oct. 14, 2017, and went into a bedroom where two teens were sitting. When the 15-year-old entered the room, Jordan pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest. He then fled.

Aurora police arrested him in November of that year, and he has been held at the DuPage County jail ever since.

"This morning, Taveon Jordan admitted he shot an unarmed teen for no apparent reason," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "This was a senseless act of violence that nearly resulted in the loss of life. Thankfully, the victim has since recovered from his injuries."

Jordan will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He also will be required to register for 10 years as a violent offender against youth.